Langford held but keep unbeaten run going

A scrappy clash in the pouring rain at Forde Park ended all square on Saturday.

Langford took the lead on just four minutes. Kyle Watson found himself unmarked on the corner of the penalty area and fired a low shot into the far corner.

The Reds then missed many chances through sloppy finishing and the visitors almost levelled with their first chance, Rob Bennett’s header forced a fine save from Sam Wyer, making his debut in the home goal.

Langford responded a few minutes later with a fierce shot from Kyle Watson that came back of the bar

The second half opened with Codicote on level terms within five minutes when Wyer brought down a striker in the box and Ben L’Honore slotted home the penalty.

Play then became scrappy until openings for both sides late on, L’Honore for Codicote had a far post header ruled out for offside and Josh Bamford was unlucky when his shot hit the bar.

The Reds host Ampthill Town on Saturday and travel to London Lions in the Division One Cup on Tuesday.