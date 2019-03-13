Langford lose to league leaders amid a flurry of early strikes

Harefield kept their unbeaten record at the top of the table intact on Saturday although they were pushed hard by a hard working Langford side in blustery conditions at Forde Park.

All the goals were scored in the opening 13 minutes. The visitors tool the lead inside the first 60 seconds as a corner was met by the unmarked Paquette and his header was saved by Ben Watson but Joe Clifton bundled home the rebound.

The Reds were quickly into their stride and levelled after 10 minutes with a brilliant finish by Charlie Rome, he chased after a long through ball, shrugged off the nearest defender and thumped a fine volley into the far corner.

Within two minutes the visitors were back in front when Richard Paquette was on hand to tap in a low cross from the right wing.

Although the Reds played some good football they unable to create many chances until the 45th minute when Lewis Osbourne shot just wide when well placed.

The second period saw the leaders content to control the game and neither side really created many chances, the best of which fell to Langford on the hour, when a mazy dribble by Osbourne found Lewis Croucher unmarked but he fired over with just the keeper to beat. I

n the last few minutes, with lots of injury time added, the Reds threw everything at the visitors, but despite some late corners and free kicks which resulted in a few goal mouth scrambles it ended in defeat.

Langford visit Enfield Borough on Saturday and travel to Buckingham Ath on Tuesday, in the SSML Division One.