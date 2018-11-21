Langford move seventh after win over rivals

Langford moved up to seventh in the SSML Division One with a narrow win over their visitors from Ampthill on a sunny winter afternoon at Forde Park.

The Reds played some great football in the early stages and took the lead on 12 minutes. A lovely little through ball found Paul Morris in the clear and he rounded the keeper and side footed calmly into the net.

Langford continued to dominate but nearly paid the price for some sloppy passing on the half hour, a silly square ball across the Langford area was pounced on by Tom Carter and he forced a great save from Sam Wye in the home goal at the expense of a corner.

That produced two more great saves from Wye as Carter had two great chances to score. Just as the visitors were getting a grip of the game, Langford broke quickly to add a second. Josh Bamford broke away and his quick accurate pass found Morris and he finished well, shooting low past the advancing keeper.

Langford began the second half dominating but were unable to score the third goal and gradually, the visitors started to gain the upper hand.

It was no surprise when Ampthill scored with 15 minutes this left, this time Carter made no mistake with a volley when he was found unmarked with a long cross in front of goal. This made it a nervy final few minutes for the Reds but they survived without too many alarms.

Langford host Broadfields United on Saturday.