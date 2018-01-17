Langford punished by late Harefield goals

Two late goals ensured Langford were on the receiving end of a rather harsh 3-0 scoreline at Harefield United in SSML Division One on Saturday.

The game kicked off with Harefield employing the long ball over the top at every opportunity, and Langford trying to play out using a passing game.

The home side’s tactics brought about the first real chance, following a two man move, culminating in a shot deflected wide.

The Reds replied with a Jordan Cleghorn free kick, which was well saved. But just after the half hour, Tom Williams put Harefield ahead, rounding Fordham in the Langford goal to slot home and give them an interval lead.

Langford started the sedcond half in a determined mood and play moved from end to end. The visitors continued to have the better possession, but showed little in the final third as they pressed for an equaliser.

Then in the 83rd minute, Langford moved the ball into the Harefield penalty area, and following at least three attempts on goal, and hitting the bar, the ball was scrambled away.

This lost opportunity seemed to deflate Langford who conceded two late goals, by Sam Sure and Lee Clark, to give the final scoreline an unrealistic look.

Langford’s next match is away to Winslow United in SSML Division One on Saturday.

This is followed by a home league clash on Tuesday against Bedford FC.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair, Ciaran Holt, Joe Zunghzah, Adam Brown, Michael Payne (capt), Danny Bacon, Jordan Cleghorn, Harry Orr, Sean Mboto, Jed Wheeler..

Subs: Nico Lewis Croucher (used), Mitchell Pagett (used), Josh Terry (used), James Tizard.