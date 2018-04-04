Langford slump to ninth straight loss at Ampthill

Langford slumped to a ninth straight defeat at Ampthill Town in the SSML on Saturday where the difference in finishing separated the two sides.

The Reds started well and took the lead after four minutes when a low cross found its way across the Ampthill area and Ricardo Green running in unmarked at the far post, thumped his shot home.

Langford strived to create another opening but lacked a cutting edge, then gave away a sloppy goal after 19 minutes that changed the course of the game. A hopeful ball down field caused hesitancy in the defence and Sam Holmes neatly lobbed the ball over the advancing Fordham.

Ampthill’s Butler had a shot cleared off the line; Langford then applied some pressure of their own, play swung from end to end, Croucher hitting the bar.

It was the home side who took the lead on 32 minutes when Sam Holmes scored his and Ampthill’s second. He waltzed through the Langford defence and fired a low hard shot into the net.

Langford’s Jack Edwards forced a save from the home keeper on the stroke of half time.

As the rain fell heavily, causing the pitch to soften and become boggy, it was the home side who dominated. Holmes failed to complete his hat-trick missing two straightforward chances.

On 67 minutes Ampthill increased their lead, Danny Butler, neatly tucked a low cross into the Langford area, home at the near post. Although both keepers were kept busy in the later stages, the home side saw the game out comfortably.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair, Jordan Stewart, Joe Zungvzah, Michael Payne (capt), Adam brown, Ricardo green, Jack Edwards, Meshach Hendrickson, Lewis Croucher, Jed Wheeler.

Subs: Martin wells, Tom Ryan (used), Charlie Rome, Dean Auburn, Danny Bacon.