Langford stay in relegation trouble

Langford crashed to a 5-0 defeat at Buckingham Athletic to stay in relegation trouble at the foot of SSML Division One.

With only one shot from the visitors on target that came well into the second half, this was so easy for the home side.

Langford struggled from the start, and only two brave saves from Fordham prevented the dangerous Cruse scoring. But on 18 minutes Langford’s defence were caught as they tried to spring the offside trap, and Cruse raced on to a through ball to score with ease.

The Reds were hanging on, but conceded two more goals late in the half both scored by Cruse, completing a first half hattrick, the third from the penalty spot..

Langford started the second half looking livelier and better organised but despite hard work from Sean Mboto and Jed Wheeler up front, they were unable to trouble the home keeper.

It was 4-0 on the hour, a long in andswinging corner finding Robbie Carter unmarked in front of goal, he made no mistake with a firm header. Buckingham dominated, and scored their fifth on 81 minutes, Cruse took advantage of hesitancy in the defence and although his fierce shot was well saved, Nathan Skelton tapped home the rebound.

It rounded off an easy win, and a miserable afternoon for Langford and their supporters who had made the long trip.

Langford visit Winslow United on Tuesday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair, Kamal Romain, Tom Ryan, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Ricardo Green, Charlie Rome, Jed Wheeler, Jack Edwards, Sean Mboto.

Subs:Lewis Croucher, Joe Zungvzah (used), Meshach Hendrickson (used), Jordan Stewart (used), Ciaran Holt.