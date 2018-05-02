Langford thump basement boys to avoid relegation

Langford avoided relegation with an emphatic 4-1 win against SSML Division One bottom side FC Broxbourne Borough on Saturday.

The visitors made a lively start in the pouring rain, and missed a couple of good chances in the opening stages. They did take the lead in the 14th minute, when Matt Bailey shot low past Watson from close range.

Langford levelled on 39 minutes when, following a close effort from Charlie Rome, a goalmouth scramble saw the ball arrive at the feet of Michael Payne who made no mistake from four yards.

The visitors came out determined to get something from the game, and had a series of corners in the opening minutes of the half.

The Reds held firm, and turned the game on its head by taking the lead in the 58th minute, when a corner found Michael Payne unmarked 18 yards out, and he volleyed into the far top corner.

Although the visitors never gave up, Langford scored again on 73 minutes, a long free kick was hoisted into the area and Michael Payne out jumped the keeper for his and Langford’s third.

Broxbourne’s heads went down, Langford made it four, and sealed the win on 83 minutes, Ricardo Green received the ball, right of goal, and sidefooted neatly past the advancing keeper.

Langford: Ben Watson, Danny Bacon, Tom Ryan, Jack Edwards, Michael Payne (capt), Karl Dean, Ricardo Green, Lewis Croucher, Dean Auburn, Charlie Rome, Meshach Hendrickson.

Subs: James Lamptey (used), Elliott Cracknell (used), Martin Wells.

Southall kept up their pursuit of the Division One championship with a hard fought win over a plucky Langford side. The kick-off was delayed because an accident on the M25 held up players and officials, but this did not deter the home side as they dominated the first 25 minutes, with Kieran Fordham in the Langford goal kept very busy.

Southall shot on sight but could not hit the target, being either high or wide. Langford, in their blue change kit, played with plenty of spirit and put together some good moves of their own, on the dry dusty surface.

The home side’s Andrew Harewood had the best chance of the half, when he waltzed through the Langford defence, but shot tamely wide. Langford saw out the remainder of the half without any alarms.

The goal that Southall were seeking arrived on 51 minutes, and it was rather soft, the hosts easily inter-passed through a weak piece of Langford defending for Joe Brown to thump the ball home from close range.

The Reds came back well and almost levelled on the hour; a long free kick found Michael Payne on the far post, his downward header forced a superb save from Nick Bennion in the home goal. The vital goal that the home side needed arrived on 80 minutes.

A series of corners saw Langford defending under pressure, finally a scramble in the area fell to Anthony Page who bundled the ball home from close range.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, James Lamptey, Kamal Romain, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Danny Bacon, Charlie Rome, Meshach Hendrickson, Lewis Croucher, Elliott Cracknell.

Subs: None