Late equaliser denies Biggleswade FC home points

A late goal from Ollie Lawford gave Oxhey Jets a share of the spoils as Biggleswade FC were held to a 1-1 draw at Langford Road on Saturday.

FC started on the front foot winning a corner from the Jets kick off. The resulting header from Benat Pena comfortably saved at the keeper’s near post.

The deserved opener arrived on 27 minutes. Ryan Inskip played the perfect ball for Alex Marsh to slot home past the advancing keeper for his 21st goal of the season.

It should have been two moments later. Abraham Eze picked up a loose pass and raced towards goal. His final touch just forced him wide allowing the keeper to hold him up long enough for his defenders to snuff out the danger.

With the home side looking for a second they were leaving the space for the away side to exploit. With their big number 4, along with the keeper, arguably their best player on the day having an ever increasing influence, they grabbed the leveller with five minutes to go. Winning a free kick on the right the perfectly placed kick saw a Jets forward head home.

Both sides then went hell for leather for a winner. Ross Tompkins pulled off a great save at his near post, while in the last minute Pat McCafferty saw his header crash against the bar.