Late equaliser denies Waders

Biggleswade Town were denied an early Christmas present of three Southern League points by a late equaliser on Saturday.

Visitors Banbury United netted late on at the Carlsberg Stadium to ensure the midtable Premier Division clash ended all square at 1-1.

United probably edged the opening stages and Sam Humphreys fired just wide from 20 yards.

Morgan Penfold was put through for the Waders but Banbury’s debutant goalkeeper Clayton came out to narrow the angle before making a good save. That was the start of a good spell for the home side and a fierce shot by Greg Kaziboni had to be well held by Clayton.

The rest of the half developed into an even, competitive affair but United could have gone in front just past the half-hour mark when Sandy was tripped in the area. The referee awarded the panelty but Johnson’s fierce spot-kick was saved by Sam Donkin in the Waders goal.

Biggleswade started the second half well and deservedly took the lead on 53 minutes when a low cross in from the right was slotted home from close range in the centre by Robbie Parker.

Banbury huffed and puffed as the half continued but struggled to create opportunities in front of goal. In the 74th minute a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area down the right went just wide of the far post.

It looked as though the Waders would hold on for all three points but Banbury pushed forward late on in search of an equaliser.

With two minutes to go they won a free-kick ten yards inside the Waders half which Tom Winters put into the penalty area and Luke Carnell rose 12 yards out to head the ball into the top corner of the net.

Waders manager Chris Nunn tweeted afterwards he was: “Gutted to concede late, but the boys put in a real shift.”