Late goal sees Langford return pointless from Lane thriller

A tremendous game of attacking football in North London ended with Langford on the wrong end of a seven goal thriller on the home side’s 3G pitch.

Rayners Lane made a quick start and young keeper Billy Newport made three great saves in in the first ten minutes,

But it was Langford who took the lead on 17 minutes. Jack Worbey raced away on the right wing and his low cross found Jack Miller unmarked and he calmly side footed them in front.

But then the Reds committed soccer suicide with two gift goals. On 25 minutes a back pass by Callum Toowey failed to reach Newport and Rob Hastings made no mistake. Just 12 minutes later some sloppy passing in midfield enabled Hastings to race away and score again.

It got worse for Langford when Alex Dellasalle burst through to sidefoot home for 3-1 at half time.

The second half saw a great fight back by Langford, play swung from end to end and Lewis Foster reduced the arrears as he caught the home keeper out with a superb chip from 30 yards.

Langford’s defence managed to clear two shots off the line as Rayners’ skilful attacking football threatened to take control but it was Langford who levelled with 15 minutes remaining. A fine long ball from Harry Poulton found Jack Miller and he volleyed neatly over Daggett in the home goal.

Newport made a couple of brilliant saves as the home side searched for a winner and it duly arrived in the last minute as a low shot from Connor Bevan took a deflection to defeat Billy Newport.

Langford host unbeaten leaders Harefield on Saturday