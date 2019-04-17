Late goals sink Reds at Broadfields

Langford were defeated at second place Broadfields when two late goals saw them beaten in a rather physical encounter at Harefield United’s ground.

The home side dominated the opening exchanges and only a series of fine saves from Ben Watson kept Broadfields at bay, when some sloppy passing by Langford caused their own problems.

But the Reds took the lead on 17 minutes with a fine goal. A free kick from Charlie Rome hit the inside of the post and away to safety, the ball was crossed back in and Lewis Osbourne found the far corner of the net with a superb header.

Marley Anderson then put the hosts level on the half hour with a free header from a corner and then Langford were forced to defend until disaster struck on the stroke of half time.

First Karl Dean had to go to hospital with what looked like a serious shoulder injury after a heavy collision and then in injury time the hosts took the lead with a absolute gift of a goal. They lost possession in the own half not once but twice and Dave Lawrence was able to accept a gift chance which he duly fired low past Watson. Langford levelled within a couple of minutes of the restart when Charlie Rome fired a low free kick in off the post to bring the scores level. Play became scrappy after this with play punctuated by a stream of free kicks as Broadfields tried to break down the Langford defence.

But just when a point was in their grasp the hosts took the lead with a disputed goal. The linesman raised his flag for offside as a free kick came in, but the referee allowed play to continue and Harry Henly fired home from close range.

Deep into stoppage time with Langford throwing everything at the Broadfields goal, the home side broke quickly and Connor Spinks was allowed to run through and seal the points.

The Reds host Bedford on Saturday and visit Hillingdon Borough on Monday.