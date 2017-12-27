Late leveller ensures first derby is drawn

A late equaliser ensured the first ever league derby between Biggleswade United and Biggleswade FC ended with honours even on Saturday afternoon.

FC forward Tom Cookman’s early strike was cancelled out by United’s Matty Cooper late on to ensure the points were deservedly shared in a 1-1 draw in front of a bumper 235 strong crowd at Second Meadow.

FC grabbed the opening goal as Adam Hunt crossed from the right, Tom Coles headed back across goal and former United frontman Cookman stabbed home at the far post.

Tom Coles and Lee Northfield had further shots for the visitors – Coles firing wide while Northfield’s effort was comfortably saved.

The remainder of the first half consisted of both sides wrestling for control with some neat build-up play through lines, ultimately lacking real quality once they reached the opposition’s defensive third.

United midfielder Nick Elliot sought to restore parity just before the break, first when he latched onto a cross but couldn’t get enough purchase on the prod towards goal followed by an audacious volley on his weaker left-foot that drifted wide.

If FC edged the first period, United shaded the second. Abraham Eze twice surged down the left flank, the first culminating in Jaiden Irish’s tame shot being held by goalkeeper Daniel Green and his second attempt provoked appeals for a penalty.

FC thought they had their second as Hunt delivered for Pat McCafferty to head home, only for a player on the far post to be given offside.

A good old-fashion scramble in the six-yard box saw FC frantically clear several goalbound shots and the end to the madness came with Cooper’s wayward strike.

Young United keeper Josh Mollison had to be alert to defy Nathan George, who had headed a shot down at the far post.

That proved crucial when, with three minutes left, Cooper floated a cross into the area where Jordan Wright was able to cushion the ball perfectly for Matty Cooper to dispatch into the bottom corner.

On Saturday FC host Stotfold – who lost 3-2 at home to Leighton Town at the weekend, Terry Billy, Kieran Barnes their scorers - while United thesmelves vist Leighton.