Late penalty secures welcome FC win

A well-taken Pat McCafferty goal and a late penalty from Nathan George helped Biggleswade FC to a morale-boosting victory over in-form Edgware Town at Forde Park on Tuesday night.

The match, switched to Langford’s ground as Waders were in action at Langford Road, was a proverbial game of two halves with both sides struggling to deal with a strong breeze blowing down the pitch.

The home side thoroughly dominated the first half, but only had one goal to show for their efforts, whilst Edgware put up a spirited riposte in the second period. On another night, they may have left with all three points.

The match was decided in the end by a penalty kick, with the ever-willing Justin Leavers upended following a strong run. Nathan George converted to get FC back to winnings ways.

Meanwhile a wonder strike from Ryan Inskip and a smart finish from Justin Leavers proved in vain as Biggleswade FC went down 4-2 at promotion-chasing Berkhamsted on Saturday.

This was Biggleswade’s fifth defeat in eight outings and as disappointing as the current form might be, Berkhamsted certainly showed why they are the division’s leading scorers with a high intensity first half display that took the game away from FC inside 43 minutes.

With last Thursday’s home game with Edgware rained off, Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip made two changes to the starting XI from the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw with Holmer Green. David Lenton and Tom Coles returned with Joel Ives on the bench and Lawrie Marsh having gone back to University.

The home side were quick out of the traps and FC found it difficult to cope with their opponents high intensity. An Alessandro Campana opener followed by a Matt Bateman double saw the visitors 3-0 down after 43 minutes.

Ryan Inskip gave FC hope right on half-time with a quite brilliant curling effort into the top right hand corner off the upright, but Matt Bateman took the game away from FC seconds into the second half with his hat-trick.

Justin Leavers reduced the arrears to two soon after, but the hosts saw out the game despite Darren Woodend hitting the woodwork late on.

FC were due to host Stotfold on Thursday night. They welcome Cockfosters on Saturday before playing host to St Margaretsbury next Thursday.