Lawrie and Lee double up for Biggleswade

Second half braces from Lawrie Marsh and Lee Northfield gave Biggleswade FC a comprehensive 4-1 win at Cockfosters on Saturday.

On a challenging surface, the side produced a performance that maybe last season wouldn’t have seen them run out the comfortable and deserved winners they were.

The visitors were dealt a blow ten minutes in when Ryan Inskip limped off after rolling his ankle. Marsh replaced Inskip and it was he that just over hit his pass as Pat McCafferty found space as he drove into the box.

The second half was only two minutes old when FC got their deserved opener. Goalkeeper Ross Tompkins picked out Marsh with a superb ball, Marsh drove into the area before placing his shot into the far corner.

It seemed a matter of time before Biggleswade would increase their lead, Leavers seeing his shot hit the post and rebound into the keepers arms. The woodwork rescued Cockfosters once more as Tom Cookman headed against the bar.

FC’s failure to take their chances saw them suffer a sucker punch midway through the second half. A rare attack saw Cockfosters level things with a finish of real quality - a shot bent into the far bottom corner.

The visitors responded instantly as Leavers drove into the left side of the box before picking out the run of Northfield who blasted home.

FC finally wrapped the three points up in the 88th minute with a goal of real quality. Northfield picked up a poor clearance, played a sweet one-two with Leavers, sent his marker the wrong way and clinically buried his shot into the corner.

Spanish centre-back Benat Pena made his league debut. He was called upon to make two brave headers before FC added some gloss to the scoreline with an injury-time fourth.

Marsh thumped a free kick against the wall, only to volley the rebound into the left hand corner.