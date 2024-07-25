Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Thursday July 25.
1. Luke Chambers
Wigan Athletic are ready to bring back Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. Chambers, 19, has travelled with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour of America under their new boss Arne Slot. However, he is now being linked with another exit from Anfield this summer to get more game time under his belt.Photo: Getty Images
2. Marc Leonard
Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies has confirmed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard is close to becoming the club's eighth signing of the summer. The 22-year-old was at St Andrew's on Tuesday night to witness Blues' 2-1 win over Rangers.Photo: Getty Images
3. Ben Woodburn
Salford City has secured the signature of former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn, as reported by The Daily Mail, on a free transfer, Ben Woodburn saw rapid rise in 2016 when he became the youngest goal scorer in the club’s history. His time at Liverpool, however, was marked by limited opportunities in a squad brimming with talent, leading to just 11 Premier League appearances.Photo: Getty Images
4. Ben Heneghan
Port Vale FC have signed defender, Ben Heneghan, following the conclusion of his contract with Fleetwood Town. The 6ft 3in centre back puts pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at Vale Park until at least the summer of 2026. Heneghan, 30, is no stranger to Darren Moore following a promotion-winning spell together at Sheffield Wednesday.Photo: Getty Images
