Leighton level late to frustrate Biggleswade FC’s title charge

Goals from Ryan Inskip and Lee Northfield weren’t enough for Biggleswade FC to secure the three points as a spirited Leighton came from behind twice to claim a draw on Saturday.

Joe Sweeney’s Leighton Town side could have a big say in this season’s title race with Tring Athletic and Hadley still to visit Bell Close before the season’s climax.

FC very nearly had the dream start when Nick Henebery climbed superbly to meet a Ryan Inskip corner on three minutes, but his goalbound effort was well-blocked on the line.

Leighton started to turn the game into a real battle. The home support were incensed on 17 minutes when a free-kick was awarded in favour of the visitors when it clearly looked like Adam Hunt had caught the home player with a full-bloodied tackle.

Wyant was the hero twice in quick successionwhen he did superbly to beat away a Justin Leavers effort and denied a point-blank Cookman header.

FC’s Nick Henebery had what looked like a legitimate goal ruled out for offside on 53 minutes. The Leighton reprieve was short-lived though as FC broke the deadlock. Adam Hunt sent over a dangerous low cross Wyant could only parry into the path of Ryan Inskip who ruthlessly tucked away.

FC introduced Michael Simpson andTom Coles in a bid to nullify the physical home threat from set-pieces. It didn’t quite have the desired effect, but the visitors couldn’t legislate for the soft free-kick award that lead to Leighton’s leveller on 77 minutes. The kick from Matt Hall was well-flighted and David Murphy did superbly to get on the end of it.

Abraham Eze was thrown on with six minutes remaining and the change paid immediate dividends. Eze looked to have been held off by a Leighton defender shepherding the ball behind for a goal kick. However Eze got back on the ball at the byline and supplied the assist for Lee Northfield to turn home from close range.

Town hauled themselves level once more two minutes later. Matt Hall sent in an inswinging cross and much to the despair of those in green, the ball flashed straight into the top corner of the net.

FC play Leverstock Green for the second time in a fortnight at home on Saturday.