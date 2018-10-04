Leverstock end ten man United’s unbeaten run

Biggleswade United’s unbeaten run was halted on Saturday as Leverstock Green- aided by the first half dismissal of Liam Andrews- came away with a 1-0 win from Second Meadow,.

The visitors tested Dean Bull’s reflexes five minutes in when Alex Condon met a free-kick from the left with a firm header that the goalkeeper was equal to.

Struggling to assert themselves on the contest, United mustered a reasonable effort as Dylan Logan struck from range but Arvydas Kacinkevicius collected it pretty comfortably.

Logan saw his appeal for a penalty waved away and soon the home side were behind as the Green broke swiftly through midfield after dispossessing Dave Parkinson before Charlie Briggs’ failed intervention afforded Jonathan Lacey the chance to fire low into the corner to give his side the lead.

Kane Farrell tried to offer a response with a free-kick bent towards the top, right corner that goalkeeper claimed easily.

However, the first time United had their opponents truly under threat perhaps was when Andrews accelerated into the offensive half and picked out Sam Holmes in the right-hand channel, who fired wide of the near post via the frame of the goal.

Ahead of the interval, the hosts’ task became far more difficult as they were reduced to ten men following a red card to Andrews for a high challenge.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, United didn’t yield in the second period and arguably began to threaten more with Kane Farrell’s expertly struck volley forcing the keeper into a sharp save at his near post.

Rafe Goodman helped sustain the pressure with a low, drilled effort from distance that the keeper reacted to well as he diverted it wide for a corner.

United’s bravery was admirable in the second half as they committed men forward in pursuit of an equaliser leaving the away side to counter-attack dangerously but neither team could add to the scoreline- Tariq Andrews’ free-kick sailed just wide.

United visit Hadley on Saturday.