Linnets battle back to clip Waders’ wings

Waders surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at home to Kings Lynn Town on Saturday.

Spells of heavy rain had left the Langford Road pitch in a heavy, but playable state which ensured saw both sets of players adapting to the glue pot conditions.

Chances were at a premium with Ryan Jarvis heading over a Michael Clunan corner for the visitors and White pulling a shot wide for the Waders as both sets of defences held firm.

White broke through the Linnets’ offside trap shortly after the restart and only the timely intervention of Rory McAuley prevented the striker getting a shot away.

The pressure told eventually and it was White who gave Biggleswade the lead as he collected a low ball into the box before turning and placing the ball beyond Alex Street.

It was a lead that lasted four minutes. A quick break saw Marriott embark upon a right-sided run which dragged across chasing defenders freeing up Henderson in the centre who took the ball on before launching a rocket shot which struck the underside of the bar. However the assistant on the near side indicated the ball had crossed the line.

The goal rocked the Waders with Lynn now looking the more dangerous.

Frazer Blake-Tracy danced his way beyond several home tackles before teeing up Marriott who swept the ball home past Donkin.

Waders visit AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday and host Stratford on New Year’s Day.