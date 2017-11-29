Lions devour under strength Langford

A Langford side missing several key players were well beaten by London Lions on a bitterly cold day at Forde Park.

Once Lions took the lead in their first real attack of note after just 12 minutes, they never looked back and triumphed 3-1.

A quick exchange of passes between Lipman and Burchell sliced open the Langford defence and Adam Bulle tapped home Burchell’s low cross.

It was no surprise when the visitors increased their lead on 22 minutes when a long throw into the box was not cleared by the home defence, and Max Kyle scored from close range.

Although The Reds put everything into their play, they created little of note until they reduced the arrears on 39 minutes. A long free kick found Danny Bacon in the area, his downward header being forced home by Jed Wheeler from close range.

The second half was a scrappy affair with London Lions becoming more dominant as the game wore on. The visitor’s quick, pacy attacks kept Langford at full stretch. With 90 minutes up, the visitors made sure of the points when Mitch Hahn found a way through the tiring defence to shoot low past Warner.

Langford visit Wodson Park on Saturday.

Langford: Ben Warner, Josef Roche-Gerrard, Ciaran Holt, Mokbul Ali, Adam Brown, Jack Edwards, Danny Bacon, Ethan Draper, Jed Wheeler, Sean Mboto, Jordan Stewart.

Substitutes used: Nico, Miceli. Substitutes not used: Jacob Dawson, James Tizard, Lewis Croucher, Michael Payne.