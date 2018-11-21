Magpies no match for patched-up Potton

A patched-up Potton side earned an excellent 2-1 win at Colney Heath on Saturday.

Potton were missing three players through suspension including centre halves Jordan Wright and Sam Parrish and the physical presence of Aaron Murrell up front.

Colney Heath started on top with Potton struggling to get out of their own half and the home team creating a series of chance.

It took until 27 minutes for the Royals to have a shot when a Danny Webb shot was not hit with enough power and was saved easily by Charlie May.

Their best chance came soon after when an excellent Jonny Hall corner was headed wide by an unmarked James Sage.

Colney Heath looked like they had taken the lead in the 52nd minute but the ball hit the side netting. Potton then drew first blood by opening the scoring on the hour. Gary Ansell Carter played the ball through to Danobrega 10 yards out who slotted into the corner of May’s goal.

Two minutes later Potton were in dreamland when Sam Doolan left the ball for Charlie May. The ball rebounded of the goalkeeper’s shin, who seemed to be put off by the presence of Ansell Carter, who nicked the ball off the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

Potton were now on top with the pacey front players of Ansell Carter, Danobrega and Webb asking questions of the hosts’ defence.

Just when it looked like Potton would see out the game out, the home team were given a lifeline when sub Greg Shaw took a shot from 12 yards that was saved by Josephs but was then carried over the line while still in the keeper’s hands.

Deep into injury time Colney Heath had a chance to level but the goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Christian Smail.

Potton host Crawley Green on Saturday and welcome Buckingham Athletic in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday