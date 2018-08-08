Many happy returns as Arlesey tame Tigers

Arlesey made a winning return to the Spartan South Midlands League by seeing off London Tigers 2-0 on a hot afternoon at New Lamb Meadow.#

With a new look team on show Arlesey were keen to start well. Tigers started with a corner but the Blues posted a very quick warning as, with the clearance, a quick ball found Lorrell Smith in space and he wasted no time at all as he ran into the space round the keeper and put the ball into the net only to be pulled up for what looked a very tight offside.

Arlesey looked brighter and stronger than Tigers and kept them caged in their own half. It took the visitors 20 minutes to have a real chance from a corner but Robbie Ponting made a good save low down by the post. Tigers were starting to get their game together now but the Arlesey defence looked solid.

With half an hour gone Lorrell Smith beat the keeper to the ball on the edge of the box and he rolled his shot inside the post for his and Arlesey’s first goal of the season.

A rather unnecessary free kick let Tigers put in a ball that was met with a good header at the far post, Ponting made a great save to push it onto the post but the flag went up for offside.

Tigers made two changes up front at half time and looked a better team for it, but again the Blues defence looked tight. As the heat of the day started to take its toll Arlesey made some changes and started to look more aggressive again up front whilst the threat from Tigers diminished.

It wasn’t a surprise when Smith found Ash Fuller who drew the keeper out and threw a little dummy before slotting it in at the oppersite post for 2-0.

Arlesey host Desborough in the FA Cup on Saturday.