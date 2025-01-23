Martin frustrated with Waders display; FC win twice; United are beaten

Pat McCafferty heads home the winner for Biggleswade FC on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade Town’s struggles continued with a 3-1 defeat to near neighbours Hitchin Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was between the bottom two sides in the SPL Division One Central, Hitchin subsequently moving 12 points clear of the Waders who in turn remain 18 points from safety.

And Biggleswade boss Jimmy Martin felt the result could have been different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There wasn’t much between the sides. We had some very good opportunities to score which we didn’t take, Hitchin then capitalised on that and we ended up on the back foot and chasing again.

"That’s really disappointing and we have no excuses as we have a full cohort of players and I felt none of them did their duty today. We’ve conceded three goals and haven’t been cut throat enough at the other end of the pitch, it’s not good enough.

"I make no excuses. We’ve got excellent support from everyone at the club and I’ve made it clear to the players that it won’t be tolerated.

"We’ve got to find a way of getting some points very very quickly, irrespective of what games in hand we have, and today was a chance to start getting a little bit closer and we haven’t done that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waders now prepare for the challenge of hosting St Ives Town on Saturday, who sit three points outside the relegation zone.

*Biggleswade FC were 1-0 winners at home to Kidlington on Saturday thanks to Pat McCafferty’s winner.

On Wednesday night, they then won 3-1 at Aylesbury United to go eighth in SPL Division One Central, goals from Dan Bond, Dan Carey-Evans and Temi Akinbusoye doing the damage.

This weekend sees FC go to Leverstock Green.

*Biggleswade United’s play-off hopes suffered a blow as they lost 3-0 at Wormley United on Saturday.

United remain fifth but several sides below them have games in hand.

They now prepare to head to Dunstable Town on Saturday.​