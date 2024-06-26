​Martin relishes Waders future

Jimmy Martin has taken on sole responsibility for the Waders team after Danny Payne’s departure.

​Jimmy Martin says he’s keen to see Biggleswade Town build on last season’s title success as they prepare for life in the Southern Premier League Central.

​The Waders went up as champions from Division One Central, although Martin’s former joint-manager Danny Payne then left the club soon after that success.

Now, as he prepares to go it alone, Martin has reflected on their superb achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club’s social media channels: "Last season was surreal. From the position we came from, with there managers, recruitment coming from all over and so on, the expectations were probably to get to the play-offs.

"So to find ourselves in prime position to go on and win it with about seven games to go, came with it a lot of added pressure.

"We were a goal down at half-time but stayed calm, made a few little tweaks, were really patient and reminded the lads that we’d never conceded more than two goals in a game and that gave them a bit of belief.

"They then duly delivered.”

Martin now hopes to adapt easily to taking the management role on himself, whilst also adapting to a new level of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’ve done non-league now for five or six seasons and am looking forward to the new league, but in terms of doing it on my own, I really enjoyed my time with Danny and am still on the phone to him every day so it doesn’t feel like there’s really been a transition.

"He’s been really supportive and will still be around the football club but I’m looking forward to something completely new.

"I wouldn’t say I know the level or the league inside out but I’d also say I didn’t know step four and we went on to win it, so I’m looking forward to something new with the new grounds and new players and the expectations will be completely different.

"We’re keen for the support to stick with us as it’s big for the football club. I definitely saw an increase towards the end of last season and the rapport between the fans, players and staff was great and we want to keep improving that.