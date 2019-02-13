Midweek victory pushes Reds up the SSML table

Langford returned from Codicote on Tuesday with all three points their second half dominance deserved.

The home side made Langford work hard in the opening half in their quest for points in the relegation fight and should have taken the lead after 25 minutes when Ben L’Honore raced through and was foiled by a brilliant save from Ben Watson.

Langford, in their yellow away kit, almost took the lead when a fierce shot from Louis Osbourne was headed off the line and then Mok Ali sent a thumping header from a corner against the inside of the post.

The Reds certainly dominated play in the second half and took the lead after 52 minutes. A fine pass by Jack Edwards found Jack Miller unmarked and he side footed calmly past Heaps in the home goal.

L’Honore came close for Codicote, firing just over, but it was Langford who took control with a second midway through as Louis Osbourne dribbled through the defence to side foot past the keeper.

It was 3-0 and game over on 84 minutes when Charlie Rome fired in a low shot from 20 yards that crept underneath the keeper. There was just time for Codicote to bundle home a scramble from a corner.

On Saturday Langford fought hard for a well earned point in a 0- draw against a good Enfield Borough side in difficult conditions at Forde park.

A strong wind and bumpy pitch made flowing football very tricky and Langford, again with a long injury list, had to hang on and graft for long periods.

The visitors hit the post from close range and missed a couple of very good one on ones only to see the chances go to waste.

The Reds were forced into changes during the half because of injuries and looked better balanced – they almost took with lead when a solo dribble from Osbourne was foiled in front of goal.

In the second period Enfield certainly created some good chances, but wasteful finishing and good defending with Mok Ali outstanding kept the visitors at bay. On the hour the visitors almost took the lead when a shot from distance crashed against the bar with Ben Watson beaten.

But soon after Langford almost took the lead with their best chance. A curling cross from Charlie Rome was met by a flying header from Jack Edwards that flew just over.

The Reds host Hillingdon Borough on Saturday.