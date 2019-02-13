Mo’s first goal for Potton sets side on way to Cockfosters win

Potton secured the points at home to relegation-threatened Cockfosters on Saturday although the visitors did ensure it wouldn’t be an easy afternoon.

Potton started with a new front pairing of Murrell and Ahmed and Jonny Hall was away which meant a recall for Tom Blatch.

United were in complete control early on took the lead on 19 minutes when Mo Ahmed robbed a defender on the edge of the box.

He then slotted home from 12 yards for his first goal for Potton to add to the 11 he has already scored for MK Gallactios this season.

Cockfosters had their first chance on 20 minutes when a free kick by George Beattie was well saved by Tyler Josephs.

Potton were having 95% of the possession but were not really threatening as half time approached until James Sage joined the attack and his shot was just over. They could have doubled their lead just before half time when Ryan Don, who was having a tidy game in the middle of the park, released Martin Danobrega who’s shot was just wide.

The visitors started the second half brighter and Tyler Josephs had to be at his best again when he saved well on 47 minutes and on 61 minutes Beattie again came close but shot just wide.

Potton brought fan favourite Jim Burnside in the middle of the second half and he was straight away involved in the action when a Martin Danobrega cross reached Jim Burnside who’s shot was blocked by the arm of Reece Rosayna but this was missed by the referee on 72 minutes.

On 74 minutes Danny Webb sent a great cross over to Jim Burnside but his header went wide when well placed. Burnside made up for this four minutes later when the powerful forward took the ball of Aaron Murrell ran into the area and shot to the left of Adam Seymour to double the hosts lead.

So Potton secured the three points without two many dramas but a sterner test awaits next week when they travel to league leaders Hadley.