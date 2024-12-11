More FA Trophy joy for Waders as they see off AFC Totton

Waders goalkeeper Jack Berman celebrates after the shoot-out. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Biggleswade town progressed to the fourth round of the FA Trophy on Tuesday night as they saw off AFC Totton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The win sets up a tie with National League North side Oxford City, as the Waders once again showed their cup credentials following last season’s tremendous run in the FA Cup.

Josh Steele’s early header had been cancelled out by Tony Lee 13 minutes from time, but with the Waders 3-2 up in the shoot-out, Charlie Austin saw his penalty saved by Jack Berman and the hosts were through.

Boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media afterwards: “I’m delighted with the win. We’ve come close on a number of occasions this year and the boys haven’t had their reward so the satisfaction of winning is probably the biggest thing.

"I felt we were the better side in the first-half and put them under serious pressure, and getting the goal a bit earlier was a massive factor.

"Totton are flying high in their league and have some household names but we’ve got a really disciplined way of playing and are organised and patience and the lads really grew today, although Totton were on top for the last half-hour or so.

"We had to make several changes but credit to those who finished the game, especially the young players who have really bought into what we’re about.

"We’ve got real competition for places now as four or five ineligible players tonight can come back in at the weekend, and we need to start winning games in the league but there’s some real belief in there now.”

Biggleswade are back in league action this weekend when they go to Redditch United, before then hosting Harborough Town next Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade FC were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Ware on Saturday in one of only two SPL Division One Central games to take place.

Temilola Akinbusoye had put FC in front on 66 minutes, but Johnny Allottey levelled late on. FC go to Hadley on Saturday then host North Leigh on Monday night.

*Biggleswade United had another weekend free of football thanks to the weather and now prepare to go to Baldock Town in the league on Saturday.​