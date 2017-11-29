Murrell’s double keeps Potton on winning ways

Potton United secured another three points to move up the UCL Division One table although battling Burton made life difficult on Saturday.

The 3-1 scoreline secured a welcome fifth league win on the bounce for the hosts.

Potton United v Burton Park Wanderers. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171129-110532002

United started well. Tom Blatch and Danny Webb combined down the left and Gary Ansell-Carter headed Webb’s centre narrowly wide.

However Potton were once again conceding free kicks in dangerous positions and from one Brian Farrell headed over. At the other end Courtney Bought had an effort stopped on the line and the clearance went to Aaron Murrell who turned his man and shot just past the post.

Just past the half hour Potton took the lead when a through ball from Ryan Don found Webb whose effort was blocked by keeper Rob Clark, only to rebound to Murrell who fired home from 20 yards.

Burton retaliated with Farrell first shooting wide and then denied by Tyler Josephs’ diving save. Murrell had a shot from 30 yards go wide and a centre from Webb was pushed out by Clark to James Meredith who shot over when well placed.

Gary Ansell Carter of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171129-110509002

In the final minute of the half the ball found its way clear to Farrell but the ball got stuck in his feet and the chance was lost.

Potton started the second half brightly with James Sage heading over from a corner. Then ten minutes in Murrell worked his way clear and from 30 yards his shot went under the keeper and into the net.

Five minutes late Potton increased their lead when Murrell crossed the ball to Ansell-Carter who passed onto Boughton, and he scored from very close range.

Burton weren’t finished and a good move ended with Paul Caswell firing over the bar. Dalton Battles made a determined run and ended up shooting wide.

In the 80th minute John Bitton conceded a penalty and Farrell calmly converted to make it 3-1.

Potton responded, Blatch made a good run down the left and from his centre Murrell turned and saw his fierce shot hit the post with the keeper well beaten.

In the closing minute Mark Forbes saw his free kick comfortably saved by Josephs.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Ashley Henry-Brown (John Bitting), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Stuart Gillies), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Calum Bloxham).