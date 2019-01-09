New Eagles boss lands first victory

New Stotfold manager Marce Collington made the perfect start on Saturday - leading the Eagles to their first SSML Premier win of the season.

Collington replaced Mark Nervais who stood down from the position on Thursday and his new charges secured a crucial 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Harpenden.

A club statement said: “We would like to thank Mark for his efforts under difficult circumstances following Julian Robinson’s surprise resignation in September.

“Marce has been working with Mark since November and brought with him several talented players to help turn around the club’s fortunes. Marce has asked Gary Burkett to be Assistant Manager and Roger Butler will provide additional support. Darren Mitchell has stepped up to take the U25 Development Managers role.”

The new boss spent nine years at West Ham United before playing at clubs including Preston, Crawley Town, Southend, Thurrock and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Since then he has coached at pro academies, managed Harlow Towns U23s as well as assisting Danny Chapman with their first team.

On Saturday Dese DaSilva put the Eagles in front just five minutes in but the visitors pegged them back five minutes later. Joe Ryan netted the all-important winner 15 minutes from time.

Stotfold remain bottom of the SSML PRemier, four points behind Cockfosters.

On Tuesday Stotfold’s hopes of a run in the Hinchingbrooke Cup were halted when they lost to Godmanchester Rovers on penalties.

The tie at Roker Park ended 2-2. DaSilva gave the Eagles the lead in the first half only for Rovers to level just before the hour.

It looked like DaSilva had sent Stotfold through when he netted with four minutes to go but the visitors levelled at the death, and then won the shoot-out 6-5.

On Saturday Stotfold make the short trip west to play local rivals Arlesey Town.