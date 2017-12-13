New faces impress but it’s the same sorry outcome for Arlesey

Arlesey Town fielded yet more new faces on Saturday but despite a decent effort their losing run continued at home to Egham.

With a whole team of players injured, sick, suspended, or otherwise unavailable on Saturday Arlesey introduced Dammy Nickels-Benson, Olu Quadri, and Kai Stonnell into the starting line up. Nathanial Fowler and George Mitchell-Gears took a place on the bench.

Also making a home debute was Henry Musay, signed last week.

Another big strong team in Egham faced them on a bitterly cold day.

Egham started strongly wih a free kick but it was Arlesey who struck first on 12 minutes as Tony Williams did well to win a corner. Joe Steele headed down powerfully, the keeper parried it but Musay put the ball back over him for 1-0.

Kai Stonnell delivered a good cross in that just evaded Rafe Goodman, and he combined well with Williams and Goodman before being stopped by a very good tackle. But on 26 minutes an Egham corner finally evaded the defence and their new signing Marcus Mealing came in at the far post to head home for 1-1.

On 40 minutes Arlesey’s ‘curse of the right backs’ struck again as Nickells-Benson went down injured, and while he was off the pitch a penalty was awarded to Egham. However keeper Elsom got it right and made a great save low by the post.

In the second period Egham pressed forward. Just past the hour they had a goal ruled out for offside but just two minutes later Mealing made no mistake, volleying in from close range.

Arlesey pushed forward. Steele’s header was blocked before Stonnell hit a shot that brought a good save from the keeper.

But from an Egham corner in the 77th minute centre half Mitchell Wiseman sqeezed in at the far post to steer in the third.

Sub Nathaniel Fowler latched onto a good through ball, beat his man and slotted past the advancing keeper for a very well taken goal on his debut to make it 3-2. However despite late pressure the Blues couldn’t find the leveller.

Arlesey’s desperate search for Southern League points to haul themselves off the bottom continues at home to Ashford on Saturday.