Nice and Eze as United coast to Athletic victory

Biggleswade United eased past Tring Athletic 2-0 on Saturday on their first outing at Second Meadow for a month to continue their pursuit of a top-seven finish.

Home form has been routinely positive in recent months so there was an expectation of victory ahead of this fixture but the visitors were the first to threaten as a lethargic concession of possession presented Chris Vardy with a chance to strike from 20 yards out. United goalkeeper Ryan Haggerty was equal to the effort.

Biggleswade United v Tring Athletic.

It was the hosts who remained most likely to open the scoring and came tantalisingly close when Jaiden Irish’s deep cross was cushioned down by Jordan Wright into Jay Taylor, whose initial shot was blocked as he proceeded to swing the ball into the danger area once more and forced the defender into a goal-line clearance.

However, despite averting the threat briefly, Tring were swiftly undone by United’s next attack seconds later as Gareth Hunt’s floated pass released Irish and he laid the ball on a plate for Abraham Eze in the centre to saunter over the line.

There was a stoic resistance from the away side for the remainder of the first period, although a one-goal deficit could have become two had Jay Taylor’s impudent volley off James Cooper’s cross dipped under the bar.

After the interval, United maintained their territorial advantage with Athletic most threatening on the counter or from set pieces and when Haggerty’s save at his near post led to a corner which was met by the towering centre-back an equaliser seemed forthcoming but the United shot-stopper was alert to deny him.

And he was required more often than head coach Cristian Colas would have wanted because United’s failure to kill the contest off early meant just once chance needed to be taken for Tring to steal a point.

It wasn’t until the 89thminute that Alhaji Kabba burst through the middle and slotted past the keeper to clinch three points that were needlessly in doubt at times.

Tuesday’s North Beds Charity Cup clash at Potton was postponed. United return to action this weekend with a tricky away game at Welwyn Garden City.