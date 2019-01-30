Northfield leads the way as FC smash Cockfosters

Biggleswade FC went goal-crazy at Langford Road on Saturday as they set a new club record win with a 9-0 demolition of struggling Cockfosters.

Despite the scoreline Cockfosters were by no means as poor as the scoreline suggests. They just ran into an FC side at the peak of their powers.

FC were ahead inside a couple of minutes. Alex Marsh swung in a free kick and it had the quality to beat everyone and nestle in the far corner of the net.

FC were thankful to Ross Tompkins just seconds later when he got down well to deny a swift Cockfosters riposte at his near post.

Abraham Eze blasted inches wide before FC doubled their advantage on 11 minutes as the unfortunate Charlie Morgan volleyed into his own net.

The game was all but over as a contest on 23 minutes. Pat McCafferty set the ball invitingly for the unmarked Lee Northfield who laced a shalf-volley goalwards. The ball squirmed over the line.

Five minutes later a short corner routine from Inskip and Alex Marsh saw the latter pick out Northfield on the edge of the penalty area. He jinked past his marker, dragging the ball onto his left peg before striking into the top corner.

It was five shortly before half time when Northfield showed great awareness to send Eze away with a fine pass on the volley and he finished excellently.

There was a minor concern for FC just after the hour when Lawrie Marsh and Benat Pena clashed heads going for the same ball. Fortunately both players were ok, but Pena was replaced as a precaution sporting a nasty-looking lump on the side of his head.

The final flurry of goals arrived in the last quarter of an hour. Lawrie Marsh who capped an all-action performance with his eighth goal of the season from the rebound.

Inskip finally got the goal his performance deserved when he swept the ball into the bottom left hand corner after a smart through pass from Alex Marsh. Two minutes later it was 8-0 as Eze climbed superbly at the far post to power a header into the top corner.

In injury-time Lee Northfield completed his hat-trick.