​Officials anger Biggleswade Town boss Martin

Jimmy Martin was frustrated after Tuesday's loss.

​Jimmy Martin didn’t hold back as he assessed the performance of the match officials after Biggleswade Town fell 3-2 at home to Harborough Town on Tuesday night.

The visitors scored two controversial goals and there was also a red card for Waders captain Charlie Briggs in a fiery encounter.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Martin wasn’t happy.

He said: “Both Mitch [Austin – Harborough boss] and I mutually agreed it was an absolute car crash for both sides.

"We’ve got officials at step three that are putting the flag up, then putting it down and expecting us to play to the whistle [referencing Harborough’s first goal], which I get is the rules, but then the assistant to have absolutely no idea what is going on.

"Then for their next goal, the ball goes in and the other assistant this time puts his flag up, stays strong, commits to his decision and the ref lets the game go on. They score, the ref goes over and they have a discussion as to who touched it last and overruled him.

"The knock on effect is then the red card. The game was boiling over before half-time and Mitch and I went in and spoke to the ref at half-time and were complimentary to him because if the linesman doesn’t know the rules then it’s a problem and both sides were on top of each other and it ruins the game.

"That doesn’t excuse our defending or the red card, it’s not acceptable and today I felt let down by a key member of the squad for the first time because we were well in the game and had just got it back to 2-2.

"The reaction will be key now. The group is hurt and want to put things right but it’s not good enough and the players' mentality needs to change.”

The Waders host AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

*Biggleswade FC fell 1-0 at Hadley on Saturday before a 1-1 draw with North Leigh on Monday. They host Northwood this weekend.

*Biggleswade United were 3-1 winners at Baldock on Saturday to remain fifth in the SSML Premier Division and host league leaders MK Irish this weekend. ​