Parker heads home Waders leveller

Robbie Parker struck late on to earn Biggleswade Town a point at Banbury on Saturday.

Club captain Craig Daniel once again donned the gloves between the sticks due to the Waders’ lack of a regular goalkeeper and his efforts helped to secure a second successive draw.

The home side were forced into an early change when defender Charlie Wise was injured in an aerial clash with Jack Bowen and was taken to hospital.

Town took full advantage to make a bright start, pressing to starve the hosts of any decent possession. A scrappy opening ensued with neither side able to create any worthwhile opportunities before Greg Kaziboni cut inside and shot wide of the near post from 25 yards.

Then a long clearance from Daniel found Liam Brooks who got clear of United’s rearguard before Bradbury diverted his shot away for a corner. Kaziboni continued to cause problems with his pace.

United stepped up a gear in the second half. Their first corner arrived on the hour and then they had three in quick succession, the third providing the breakthrough in the 64th minute. Carnell got it, heading past Daniel at the second attempt.

But Waders equalised on 85 minutes. Lucas Perry’s shot from an acute angle was cleared off the line by Self but the ball hit the incoming Parker and ended up in the back of the net.