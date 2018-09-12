Parkinson powers through to earn United a deserved point

Biggleswade United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Baldock Town at Second Meadow on Saturday.

The hosts almost enjoyed the perfect start as inside two minutes Rafe Goodman’s low free-kick left Baldock keeper Adam Harpur scrambling to retrieve the ball he initially spilt before Joe Gauge had stab home the rebound.

Eventually learning their lines, the away side swiftly found themselves on the attack. Kim Forsythe fired in a fierce left-footed effort from distance headed for Ollie Leslie’s top left corner but the keeper was equal to it as he tipped over.

He would later profit from a disastrous defensive error by Joe Gauge, who tamely attempted to head the ball back to Leslie unaware that Forsythe was lurking and ready to latch onto the loose ball and send it looping into the net.

Presented with the chance to execute a successful lob of his own and restore parity in the process, Sam Holmes wasn’t as clinical when arriving onto Dave Parkinson ball as he skied it over the bar.

Martin made two change at the break with Ieuan Lewis and Joe Hankins replacing Joe Gauge and Liam Andrews.

Yet he almost saw his team 2-0 down within minutes as Leslie did very well to divert a header off a dangerous free-kick.

The resulting corner was headed clear and soon picked up by Parkinson, whose route to goal seemed increasingly clearer the longer he stretched his legs as he surged through the midfield into the offensive third before composing himself in the penalty area and slotting home for 1-1.

United sought to complete the turnaround and were agonisingly close to doing so when Kane Farrell expertly found Holmes to the left of the box and his shot destined for the far, bottom corner somehow came back of the post. Meanwhile Zach Decker’s header was stopped superbly by Leslie from point-blank range.

Dylan Logan entered the fray in place of Holmes he was frustrated by the woodwork as his strike from 25 yards out cracked off the crossbar.

United now look forward to renewing their FA Vase journey at London Lions on Saturday. They host Barton Rovers in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.