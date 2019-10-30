Plucky Langford out of the Challenge Trophy

Langford were beaten 3-1 by Leighton Town on Tuesday, exiting the Challenge Trophy despite a plucky performance against their Spartan South Midlands Premier League opponents.

On a cold still evening at Forde Park the visitors made a lively start and the Reds’ goal had a charmed life in the opening half hour as the onslaught combined poor finishing, good saves and last-ditch defending.

Both sides were on target within minutes of the second half kicking off.

Town’s Danny Webb took advantage of some loose defending to race clear and finish past Ben Watson.

But the lead did not last long as Josh Bamford capitalised when a blocked header bounced in front of him to bring Langford level.

The visitors regained the lead after 75 minutes as a low corner was allowed to run through the penalty area and Ben Pattie tapped home at the far post.

Some bad finishing and braves saves kept the scores down until a mix-up in the Langford defence allowed Pattie to score an easy goal to send Leighton through.

In a scrappy, untidy game, Langford were beaten 3-0 by Spartan South Midlands Division One rivals Milton Keynes Robins on Saturday.

At a wet and windy Forde Park, the Reds only had one shot on target the whole game.

The visitors hit the bar after a lively start and Jack Edwards tested the Robins keeper, but very little happened of note until the 40th minutes when the Robins took the lead.

A long free kick found Mason Spence unmarked beyond the far post and he headed home.

Within two minutes it was 2-0 when George Shrieves ran through to score, the assistant flagging for offside but the referee overruling him.

The visitors added a third on 89 minutes, a low cross from the left wing touched home by Spence to complete the scoring.