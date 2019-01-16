Poor Potton fall to defeat against familiar foes

Poor Potton lost again at home on Saturday in their third match against Bedfordshire rivals Leighton inside a month.

With the previous games being very close the signs were that this would be the same.

Potton were again short on numbers and could only name three on the bench including goalkeeping coach Roy Bloxham.

On 10 minutes United should have the lead when a superb Jonny Hall defence-splitting pass found Danny Webb who rounded the goalkeeper but his shot had no real power and was cleared off the line.

The same two players were involved again on 14 minutes when Hall’s pass again caused panic but Webb’s shot was cleared.

Tyler Josephs pulled off a great save from Tom Silford that was Leighton’s first chance on 17 minutes as they slowly got into the game.

The frustration was already beginning to show when a great Jonny Hall corner was played right into the danger area of the six yard box but no Potton player had gambled and the chance went begging.

On 32 minutes Leighton took the lead when the ever dangerous Lewis McBride shot low through a crowd of players from 18 yards which seemed to catch Tyler Josephs off guard and ended up in the net.

The Royals did have the first chance of the second half when Murrell played in Webb but the wide man’s shot was again saved on 54 minutes.

Potton then had a major let off on 55 minutes when an awful back pass by Gareth Hunt let in Tom Silford but Sam Parrish did well to make a recovering tackle.

Potton did have a gilt-edged chance to level in stoppage time when a Danny Webb cross found Aaron Murrell two yards out but he mistimed his header and the ball skidded off for a goal kick.