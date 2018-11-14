Potton are made to pay

A lack of composure in front of goal cost Potton United dearly as two late Hadley goals meant the Hertfordshire side continued their winning run on Saturday.

Both teams exchanged chances in the opening minutes. First Hadley’s Jeff Idemudia beat Sam Parrish for pace but shot wide and then a mishit Danny Webb effort fell kindly to Gary Ansell Carter but he shot wide.

Potton v Hadley. Picture: Michelle Darrington.

Hadley began to get on top after this with some good football being played on the ground to their lively front men. On 17 minutes they had another chance on goal but Anwar shot wide.

On the half way mark Potton began to get more into the game and created a series of chances. Danny Webb and Martin Danobrega brought out saves from keeper Karl Beaumont and perhaps the best chance when Danny Webb’s cross was played just behind Gary Ansell Carter who shot over from a yard out.

On 66 minutes Potton missed the chance that might have meant the final result was different when Webb played in Murrell but he took too long on the ball and shot tamely over when in front of goal.

They were made to pay for this just four minutes later when a weak shot by Marriot was helped into the net by Josephs to give the visitors the lead.

The Royals’ afternoon was made even worse on 78 minutes when Murrell retaliated to an earlier punch and was sent off leaving Potton with a mountain to climb in the last 12 minutes.

The afternoon went from bad to worse though in the dying moments when sub Manny Hammond converted to give the away team the three points.

Next up is another tough match at another top six side in Colney Heath.