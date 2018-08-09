Potton beat Stotfold in match delayed by power cuts

Potton hit the top of the SSML Premier on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Stotfold in a match halted twice by power cuts.

This match-up also had the Ansell-Carter brothers facing each other, with Gary’s younger brother Marc playing for Stotfold.

The hosts had a lucky escape on five minutes when a shot from Rob Teppett rebounded off the bar onto the goalline and was eventually cleared.

Stotfold continued to press forward. Howeve The Royals took the lead against the run of play but with a move of some quality. Jordan Wright took the ball out of defence and then played a 60 yard pass to Danny Webb who outpaced his marker and crossed to Gary Ansell Carter to score from a couple of yards.

Potton could have doubled their lead just before half time when Jonny Hall played another cross field pass to Webb but Aaron Murrell’s shot hit the post.

Just as the second half kicked off, the pitch was plunged in darkness as a power cut affecting most of the local area occurred. After 15 minutes the lights were back on and the enforced break did not effect The Royals, as they doubled their lead three minutes into the second half. Jonny Hall’s cross found Danny Webb who drilled home to open his account for the season.

Not soon after this another power cut happened. Another 15 minutes later the lights were back on and Potton were hoping for no further outages as the referee had already said further delays would mean an abandonment of the fixture.

The Royals gave late débuts to both the impressive Josh Bamford and cultured defender Jack Goodacre.

They wrapped the game up in the last 10 minutes when Danny Webb won a corner with some excellent play. Jonny Hall whipped the ball in and Jordan Wright hit the ball home from five yards.

A tough test awaits Potton on Saturday as they travel to former UCL rivals Daventry Town in an FA Cup tie.