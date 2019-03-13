Potton come from behind to banish their Wembley woes

Potton bounced back from last week’s Wembley defeat with a gritty performance that was rewarded with the points after an excellent second half.

United went back to a more traditional 4-4-2 formation but were missing James Sage meaning captain Christian Smail moving across to centre half. Tom Blatch came back in at left back with Jack Newland at right Back with Carl Tappin moving to midfield.

The game started at a great pace. Tyler Josephs launched a long ball downfield which missed Jim Burnside and took out two defenders in the process leaving Gary Ansell Carter one on one with the Colney Heath goalkeeper. His shot was weak though and easily saved.

Potton then created another chance on 25 minutes when good work by Danny Webb getting into the box was blazed over by a well placed Jim Burnside.

The Royals were giving away a series of cheap free kicks and it was from one of these, after a foul by Jack Newland, that Colney Heath took the lead on 36 minutes. The ball was floated into the box with the first header missed. This left Tom Blatch outnumbered at the back post with Sam Dolan heading beyond Josephs at the back post to score.

Potton then had a chance to equalise when a corner by Carl Tappin was punched onto the head of a defender by rather nervous looking goalkeeper Robert Partingdon and then onto the bar.

Colney Heath started the second half stronger and it was a good save by Josephs from Shepherd that prevented the visitors from doubling their lead.

Potton were still giving away free kicks and on 62 minutes they again had Josephs to thank as he pulled off another good save this time from Chris Blunden.

Four minutes later and the Royals were level. Martin Danobrega played In Danny Webb who beat his marker and drilled a shot home before Jim Burnside’s final touch.

As the game was going into its final stages both teams pressed on for a winner it was the hosts who gained the upper hand on 85 minutes.

Gareth Hunt’s shot was spilled by debut goalkeeper Rob Partingdon who had not had the best of afternoons for Gary Ansell Carter to gleefully slot home.

Potton have no match on Saturday and their next game is against Leverstock Green on the March 23.