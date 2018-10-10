Potton comfortably tame the Tigers to end a miserable run of reverses

Potton ended their miserable run of seven consecutive defeats with a convincing 3-1 victory at London Tigers on Saturday

Potton had to make one late change when Ashley Farooqui dropped out in the morning feeling unwell but his replacement Jack Newlands turned in a very competent performance.

Potton started with their preferred 4-4-2 formation and in the ninth minute Jim Burnside was fouled in the penalty area. Danny Webb made no mistake from the spot to give Potton the lead.

Four minutes later Potton doubled their advantage when a determined run from Aaron Murrell saw him play the ball to Webb whose quick backheel fell to Burnside who shot home from the edge of the penalty box.

Soon afterwards Burnside shot wide and in a rare Tigers attack Solifou shot across the Potton goal.

Potton had to continue the same way for the second half and it was not long before Hall’s free kick was blocked by the wall.

In the 55th minute Jordan Wright’s headed clearance from inside his own half bounced over the advancing keeper and fell to Burnside to put into an empty net.

In the 82ndminute Potton’s defence made a hash of clearing the ball and eventually it fell to Essathi to shoot into the net. This encouraged Tigers and they pressed to reduce the arrears.Oone effort went across the Potton goal and in the last minute Joseph’s made a finger tip save from Solifou.

Potton entertain Wembley at The Hutchinson Hollow on Saturday and then on Tuesday London Tigers are the visitors.