Potton continue promotion charge at Lutterworth

Potton’s promotion charge in the UCL Division One continued with an excellent 2-1 win at Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday.

With second placed Raunds Town slipping up on the road United, in third, closed the gap on their rivals to just three points – and with two crucial games in hand.

On paper Saturday was always going to be a tough match. On the edge of the promotion places all season, Athletic were even more of a match on their own turf.

On a wet and bobbly playing surface that would make passing difficult, Potton lined up with the same starting XI that had played so well against Long Buckby.

The Royals had to be alert at the back when Lutterworth broke though and the home side could have taken the lead in the 13th minute if not for a smart save from Tyler Josephs.

Potton’s first chance came in the 24th minute when a Gary Ansell Carter cross shot was cleared as far as Danny Webb whose shot was well saved by Craig Coombs.

The Royals should have taken the lead though on the half hour when a great ball by Meredith found Webb who beat his man and layed the ball to Ansell Carter but he scuffed his shot from a few yards out.

When Lutterworth did breach the Royals defence they looked sharp, as Josephs was again forced into action on the 35th minute with a save from former Leighton front man Craig Maisiri. But Athletic were made to pay when Aaron Murrell, with some determined and skilful play, crossed to Danny Webb who drilled home from close in.

Royals manager Khune team talk instructed the players to keep playing the way they had and with most people still in the bar after the interval, the visitors doubled their lead in the 46th minute.

A great ball by Ryan Don found Danny Webb and as is often the case he beat his man, dribbled in and passed to Murrell who finished from four yards. Murrell had several chances and Meredith put wide too as Potton looked for a third.

There was little Josephs could do when Lutterworth scored a world class goal on the 78th minute. After conceding a free kick the resulting cross was volleyed into the top corner by Dom Ivens which was very similar to the Marco Van Basten’s effort in the UEFA final of ‘88, though slightly further out.

This was a very professional performance by the royals and as skipper Luke Harradine commented, ‘a proper away win’.

Potton virtually have the run in on their terms and will be fired up for the next match away at improving Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

POTTON UNITED: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster, John Bitting (Tom Blatch 65), James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Aiden McLean 65), Gary Ansell Carter, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines