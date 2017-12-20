Potton cruise to five goal victory

auth

Manager Steve Kuhne had a full squad to pick from and there seems a buzz going round the players.

James Meredith of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington. PNL-171220-104246002

Melton started brightly for the first 15 minutes and Jack Baker fired narrowly over. Potton were giving the ball away in the early stages and Baker intercepted to shoot wide.

Potton made some changes to formation and started to get back into the match. From a Danny Webb centre Aaron Murrell’s shot was deflected for a corner and then Webb pulled the ball back to Gary Ansell-Carter who saw his shot tremendously well saved on the line by defender Ben Lapworth.

From the resulting corner the ball went to Murrell in a tight space but he managed to get his shot in which crept inside the post to give Potton the lead on the half hour.

United were starting to dominate and a through ball from James Meredith ended with Webb hitting the side netting.

Potton played some excellent attacking football in the second half.

Midway through Sturniolo worked his way into the penalty area and his fierce shot went through the keeper’s hands into the net. Two minutes later a through ball put Webb in the clear and he shot coolly past the keeper.

Potton’s relentless attacking play was causing Melton problems. Within minutes of coming on as substitute Courtney Boughton was put clear by Webb and he rounded the keeper for number four. A minute later Ryan Don played a ball to Webb who scored with a low hot.

The game was played in a very good spirit with hardly a bad tackle in sight and the referee played his part by letting the game flow.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Aiden McClean (Ryan Don), Gary Ansell-Carter (Courtney Boughton), Aaron Murrell, Josh Sturniolo (Nick Bines)