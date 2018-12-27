Potton deny Stotfold first win of season

Potton United got out of jail with a late leveller on Saturday to deny Stotfold their first win of the season.

With Potton missing Sam Parrish at centre half, this game had all the potential to be a banana skin. Potton though started brightly and could have been two up in the first two minutes, Gary Ansell Carter and Aaron Murell denied by Fallon.

The Royals took the lead on 15 minutes when a handball in the area was spotted by the referee and Danny Webb converted the penalty.

They had Tyler Josephs to thank as he pulled off a smart save on 23 minutes before a good pass from Jonny Hall found Tom Blatch but his shot was just wide.

Potton did have the better of the early second half chances. On the hour Ansell Carter flicked on a Danny Webb pass to the back post but Jonny Hall blazed the ball over.

Stotfold now were winning all of the midfield battles. The Eagles had a very good penalty shout on 70 minutes which was waved away when Smail appeared to foul his man in the area, but as the game was moving to its dying minutes, the home side struck twice in a crazy three minute spell.

Stotfold were given far too much room down Potton’s right hand side and the ball was driven home by Joe Ryan on 86 minutes to level for the home side.

A minute later and The Royals were behind as although Tyler Josephs pulled off a great save, the ball was deflected into the net by Tom Blatch. This led to huge celebrations from the home side who thought they were going to secure their first win.

However the hosts pushed up to the half way line allowing Webb to play a through ball to sub Jim Burnside whose shot was saved, but only deflected as far as Murrell who tapped home from a yard out.

Biggleswade United visit the Hollow on Friday, December 28 while Stotfold head to Biggleswade FC on Saturday.