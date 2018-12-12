Potton disappointed to let two goal lead slip

On the balance of good chances created Potton should have beaten London Colney convincingly on Saturday - but they needed a couple of good saves by Tyler Joseph to ensure the points were shared.

Potton had the advantage of a strong wind and early play was end to end with Danny Webb making a good run and shooting over. Then Elliott Beavoir also had a good run but shot well wide.

Play became a little scrappy until the 21st minute when the Colney keeper miskicked his clearance to Ansell-Carter. He shot from outside of the box and then saw the keeper push the ball into his own net when it could have been going wide.

Two minutes later Potton increased their lead when Don played the ball to Gareth Hunt who saw his first shot saved but netted the rebound. United began to get on top and Don saw his effort tipped over the bar.

In the 33rd minute Potton conceded a penalty when Sam Parrish pushed Kambo Smith in the penalty area and Beavoir made no mistake from the spot.

Potton pressed to restore their two goal advantage with Ansell-Carter having his effort cleared off the line, Webb seeing his shot tipped over and Hunt going wide with a free kick

Playing against the wind the message to Potton must have been to keep it tight. However just two minutes in Josephs made a good save from Smith and from the corner Potton failed to clear properly on three occasions and it finished with Smith heading the equaliser.

In a rare Potton attack Webb saw his cross pushed over the bar by the keeper. They then had three good chances to take the lead. First Ansell-Carter played the ball through to substitute Jim Burnside, who with only the keeper to beat, blasted the ball over the bar.

Potton travel to Leverstock Green on Saturday in a league match and then visit Leighton on Tuesday in the League Challenge Cup.