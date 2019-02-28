Potton exit North Beds Charity Cup on penalties

Holders Potton went out of the North Beds Charity Cup on penalties in a hugely entertaining semi-final at home to Ampthill Town on Tuesday.

United had led 2-0 but complacency seemed to creep in and the score at the end of 90 minutes was 4-4, forcing a spot kick shoot-out.

In the 25th minute Christian Smail played a long ball that Danny Webb ran onto behind the defence, lobbed it over the keeper to shoot into the empty net.

Shortly afterwards Jack Newland found Jim Burnside close to goal but he failed to control the ball and the chance was gone. However in the 33rd minute a good move involving Webb and Newland found Jim Burnside whose shot found the back of the net.

Potton were extremely slow to start the second half and often their passes failed to find their own men. They were punished when they did not close Jack Kissiele down and he pulled one back for Ampthill.

Somewhat against the run of play United increased their lead as a ball from Sam Parrish was headed on by Gary Ansell-Carter to Burnside who scored.

However just a minute later some poor defending saw the ball played out wide and although it appeared to go out of play Cooksley pulled it back for Clarke to head home from close range.

It was all square midway through the half when Webb’s attempted clearance was headed goalwards and Clarke shot home.

With just four minutes left Parrish was adjudged to have fouled Kisiele in the penalty area and Clarke completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to put Ampthill ahead for the first time.

However Potton fought back with Mo Ahmed making a good run down the left before pulling the ball back for Burnside to complete his hat-trick and equalise in the 90th minute.

The game was still not over as Webb’s close range fierce shot went straight at the keeper — anywhere else it would have gone in. Then Ampthill had the ball in the net only to be disallowed for offside,

So the match went to dreaded penalties and, with Potton missing three and Ampthill two, it was the visitors who made it to the final 4-3 on penalties.

It might not have been a game for the purists it certainly gave the crowd of 93 some 90 minutes of entertainment. Manager Steve Kuhne will expect much more from his squad when they travel to Wembley on Saturday,