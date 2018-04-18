Potton fall to late goal at runaway champions

Champions Pinchbeck needed a late winner to see off visitors Potton 2-1 on Saturday.

Pinchbeck had not tasted defeat since September in the league and played a style of football which was not for the purists.

Potton were missing Darryl Smith and goalkeeper Tyler Josephs with Mark Franklin coming in as a wide player and George Bugg continuing in goal.

The game started as a cagey affair – no team was giving the other any inch, but a complete contrast in styles. Potton trying to pass the ball on a bobbly pitch and Pinchbeck who launched the ball into orbit on every occasion.

Ironically the first chance of the game was a Potton long ball by keeper George Bugg was flicked on by Aaron Murrell but Gary Ansell Carter shot was weak and did not trouble keeper Swan on 17 minutes.Pinchbeck took the lead on 34 minutes. Potton lost possession near the Pinchbeck penalty area and a long ball by Sergeant found Eyett who got goal-side of Luke Harridine and powered home.

This was Pinchbeck’s only shot on target in the first half and as Potton had only had one chance as well this was not the most entertaining of matches.

The possible game changing incident occurred not long after the restart. Mark Franklin was fouled by Nick Bishop who then stamped on Franklin just below the eye.

This should have been a sending off as this was dangerous as well as foul play but referee Thorgold did not even produce a yellow card.

Neither side then had a chance on goal until the 70th minute when Claudio Dias who was been man marked got free but his shot was saved.

Just four minutes later Potton did equalise – Dias make one of his side rule passes to Danny Webb who sold the keeper a dummy and finished with style.

At this stage it looked like it would finish 1-1 with Pinchbeck players going down with cramp and neither side taking any chances to go on and win.

This was to change four minutes from time. A free kick was awarded for a foul (which it wasn’t) rather than handball (which it was) against Nick Bines. This was played to the back post and not cleared leaving Oliver Maltby to drive home from a few yards.

Potton did have a couple of chances to equalise a Claudio Dias shot was saved and in the very last minute James Meredith blazed over when well placed.

This was a horrible match to watch. The referee was not helped by a Pinchbeck team who played with a style not seen since Leeds United in early 1970’s

POTTON UNITED George Bugg, Calum Forster(Aiden Mclean 82), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine(Ryan Don 68), James Meredith Danny Webb, Claudio Dias, Gary Ansell Carter,Aaron Murrell, Mark Franklin (Nick Bines 72)