Potton hold the leaders

Potton put in a determined performance to hold to a 1-1 draw on Saturday – and topple them from the summit of the SSML Premier.

It’s a result they deserved and would have been cheered down the road at Biggleswade FC who have overtaken Hadley at the top of the table.

Potton were missing skipper Christian Smail and Carl Teppett. Fan favourite Jim Burnside was also missing due to injury.

Hadley as expected were full of confidence and their forward Peter Rosemin looked lively. He had his first shot on 11 minutes when Sam Parrish misjudged a bounce but the forwards’ shot was well blocked by Jonny Hall.

Potton slowly got into the game and on 20 minutes Danny Webb went on a mazy run, beating two men before picking out Martin Danobrega, whose shot was saved.

Potton had their chance of the half when Mo Ahmed broke free and played in Danny Webb who with just the keeper to beat, blazed over from 10 yards.

This proved costly to Unitred as the hosts took the lead just before the break when Marriott had another 20 yard shot that was well saved by Josephs. But the ball was not cleared, leaving Ned Clarke to drive home right on the stroke of half time.

Potton were no means out of this game if they could convert one of their own chances and this happened when most people were still finishing their half time cups of tea.

Straight from the restart Ahmed went on a run into the Hadley box and drew both the keeper and defender to him before unselfishly playing in Murrell to tap home from a yard.

The second half was largely devoid of chances with defences on top, James Sage and Sam Parrish keeping the Hadley forwards quiet.

Danny Webb had one chance on 54 minutes when played in again by Ahmed but his chance was saved.

Pottons’ next fixture is at home to relegation threatened North Greenford Unitedbefore hosting Ampthill Town in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.