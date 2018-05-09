Potton lift charity cup to end great season in style

Potton United wrapped up a season to remember by lifting the North Beds Charity Cup on Friday night.

After securing promotion the previous Saturday, Potton were hoping to secure a piece of silverware which they had not won for 13 years against SSML Division One side, Bedford, who had finished the season mid-table.

Potton United with the North Beds Charity Cup. Picture: Derek Blatch.

The match at Biggleswade United FC started at a slow pace though Potton had to make an early change as Claudio Dias’ injury recurred and youth team striker Hadley Boughton came on up front.

And it took just just minutes for the youngster to make his mark though as a corner was flicked forward and Boughton headed home from five yards.

Three minutes later the Royals doubled their lead. A Nick Bines cross was this time headed home by Danny Webb for his 50th goal of the season, an amazing achievement for a right sided midfield player.

Webb could have doubled his tally for the night just four minutes later but his attempted chip was saved by keeper Hudson.

Potton United v Bedford FC. Picture: Michelle Darrington.

Bedford were slowly getting into the game more but their first shot was not until the 34th minute when Cameron Hyde hit his shot high and wide when well placed. Two minutes later Bedford had another gilt-edged chance. This time Martin Holland did not connect properly with his shot and scuffed it wide.

Bedford came out of the blocks the quicker in the second half when the diminutive Charlie Cullen’s shot was just wide.

Potton had further chances to get a third in the next five minutes but chances were missed by both Murrell and Webb.

Tyler Josephs had to be alert on 58 minutes when he pulled off a smart save to deny Holland and Bedford had another good chance to half the deficit, when Tarik Dallas shot was just over.

Bedford had switched to three at the back by now and were seeing a lot of the ball and creating some good chances. Josephs had to be alert again when he pulled off another good save from Cullen after a defence splitting pass from Hyde.

Potton did have one more chance of note though, when Danny Webb played in James Meredith, whose shot was well saved.

Bedford’s final chance of note came in the 85th minute but Josephs was alert again to the danger.

So the final whistle blew to great jubilation. Potton had achieved promotion and a cup double which when Mmanager Khune and his team took over in December did not look possible.

So it’s onto Step 5 for next season but which league that is will be up to the FA to decide later this month.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, John Bitting, Tom Blatch (Charlie Stafford), James Sage, Luke Harradine,James Meredith, Ryan Don(Aiden Mclean), Danny Webb, Claudio Dias(Hadley Boughton),Aaron Murrell,Nick Bines