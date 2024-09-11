A poor performance saw Potton United exit the SSL Premier Cup at Harpenden Town as they were defeated 3-0.

The side contained a couple of changes due to injury but did not compete as well as they can.

The match started in very wet conditions on Harpenden’s all weather pitch and early play was fairly even. The only talking point was when a Harpenden player fouled Josh Brown and the referee showed him an early yellow card when Potton’s management considered it should have been a red.

Harpenden were now attacking at speed with Gleeson shooting over the bar and Hilaire shot across the goal. At the other end Cole Butler passed to Toluwalope Ikuyinminu who was just wide with his effort and a free kick from Reece Crowter was deflected for a corner.

Webb made a good run down the right and his cross found Anthony who shot over the bar when well placed, but in the 21st minute Harpenden were awarded a free-kick wide on the left and from this Locke shot home from close range.

Potton were living dangerously with Webb passing to Anthony but his shot was blocked.

In the 27th minute Harpenden increased their lead when Locke headed home from a corner at close range.

James Hoskins made two good saves from Keenleyside and Keely, then just before half-time Butler’s shot went just wide.

A weak tackle allowed Webb to run through and pass to Hilaire early in the second-half whose shot was well wide. Eddie Connolly then had a shot that was easily saved by the keeper, Ikuyinminu also denied soon afterwards.

Harpenden counter-attacked with Gleeson playing the ball to Webb whose shot was saved by Hoskins, then Crowter had a couple of shots easily saved before in the 76th minute Gleeson made a run down the left and scored from the tightest of angles for goal number three.

Connolly then passed to new signing Godlove Oppong who shot over the bar.

Potton had a spell of attacking with Crowter forcing the keeper to save at full length and Harry Forde shooting wide. Locke saw his free kick saved before Jesse Armoo shot wide, and just before the final whistle Ikuyinminu centred across the goal but no one was on hand to convert.

Potton hostKempston Rovers on Saturday and are away to Shefford Town and Campton on Tuesday.