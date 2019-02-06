Potton on the spot to earn final place

Potton United won a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday to make the final of the SSML Challenge Trophy.

Division One side Enfield Borough, with at times fast counter attacking football, caused Potton problems but at the end of 90 minutes it finished 2-2. In the end Potton went through on penalties and face Baldock in the final.

Potton started but with five minutes on the clock a poor back pass by James Sage put Tyler Josephs under pressure and his clearance found Jamie Lawrence-Plentie who chipped the ball into the unguarded net.

Potton came back into the game with Aaron Murrell shooting wide and then seeing his 35 yard shot saved.

On balance Enfield had the better of the play in the first half and some poor defending and passing did not help Potton’s cause.

But ten minutes into the second half a good move between Danobrega and Jonny Hall ended with Hall passing into the six yard box where captain Christian Smail forced the ball over the line to equalise.

In the 69th minute Potton were awarded a free kick in their own half and it was passed to Hall. His long ball found Smail and he stroked the ball past the keeper to give United the lead.

However some poor defending by Potton allowed the ball to be played in from the left and Kennedy nipped into the six yard box to score.

With a couple of minutes to go Enfield changed their keeper as it was rumoured Jonti Purdom was a better penalty stopper. With that the referee blew for full time and the match went to spot kicks.

Enfield took the first penalty and Josephs saved well. The next penalties were converted until Burnside took the third for Potton that went over the bar, making it all square. The following kicks were converted and the score reached 6-6.

Up stepped Aaron Murrell who calmly scored and then substitute keeper Purdom fired the next kick over the bar to give Potton victory.